BREAKING: Centre To Take Call On Lockdown Extension Post PM's Meeting With CMs On April 11

As per sources, the Centre will take the final decision on the extension of the nationwide lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with all the Chief Ministers on April 11. Earlier in the day, the PM held an all-party meeting via video conference to discuss the fight against the novel coronavirus. Leaders such as Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, BSP leader SC Mishra, Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag Paswan, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and DMK leader TR Baalu participated in the interaction. According to sources, the PM stressed in the meeting that the extension of the lockdown was inevitable. Already, several states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana have hinted at extending the lockdown period.