The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

BREAKING: Centre To Take Call On Lockdown Extension Post PM's Meeting With CMs On April 11

Politics

As per sources, the Centre will take the final decision on the extension of the nationwide lockdown after his meeting with all the Chief Ministers on April 11.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

As per sources, the Centre will take the final decision on the extension of the nationwide lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with all the Chief Ministers on April 11. Earlier in the day, the PM held an all-party meeting via video conference to discuss the fight against the novel coronavirus. Leaders such as Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, BSP leader SC Mishra, Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag Paswan, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and DMK leader TR Baalu participated in the interaction. According to sources, the PM stressed in the meeting that the extension of the lockdown was inevitable. Already, several states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana have hinted at extending the lockdown period. 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Lalu Yadav
COVID: LALU YADAV TO REMAIN IN JAIL
Uddhav Thackeray
UDDHAV THACKERAY FULL PRESS BRIEF
Donald Trump
TRUMP TEARS INTO CHINA-CENTRIC WHO
Mizoram
MIZORAM CM ON NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN
Congress
CONG SINGHVI ON COVID-19 LOCKDOWN
Mumbai
MAN THRASHED BY MINISTER'S GOONS