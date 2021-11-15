CM Yogi Says India Braved COVID Pandemic Under PM Modi's Leadership At Event In Kashi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath praised PM Modi’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The UP Chief Minister said on Monday, “A pandemic (great influenza pandemic of 1918) had hit the world 100 yrs back too. The country wasn't independent at that time. There was nobody to take cognisance of the disease, no arrangement for treatment or testing of people. There was nothing. Crores of people died”.

He went on to say, “100 yrs later when Corona pandemic came, you saw how the nation faced it under leadership of PM Modi. Janta curfew to make them aware, lockdown to control the speed of inflation, arrangement for food for the poor during lockdown, free vaccine for 130 crore people”.

Yogi Adityanath praises PM Modi’s leadership during the pandemic

According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, November 15, India recorded 10,229 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, down 9.2% from Sunday. There are presently 3,44,47,536 cases in total. The country's total deaths have risen to 4,63,655 after 125 deaths in the last 24 hours. India's recovery rate is currently at 98.26%, after 11,926 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The country's total number of recoveries is 3,38,49,785. In the previous 24 hours, the number of active cases has reduced by 1,822. There are currently 1,34,096 active cases.

Yogi Adityanath installs Maa Annapurna Devi idol at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Adityanath installed a rare Maa Annapurna Devi idol at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Monday. The 18th-century idol, which was stolen from Varanasi around 100 years ago, was just found from Canada. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister expressed his deepest gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the idol back to India. On November 11, after a religious ceremony in which mantras were chanted, representatives from the UP government received the stone statue from the Archaeological Survey of India.

"After 108 years, Maa Annapurna's idol has returned to Kashi once again. The credit goes to the MP from Kashi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I express heartfelt gratitude to him on behalf of everyone in Kashi and the state," he said.

Maa Annapurna's four-day 'Shobha Yatra' came to an end on Sunday night with the idol's arrival in Varanasi. Maa Annapurna's idol was welcomed with excitement at various locations during the yatra, including Kasganj, Kanpur, and Ayodhya, before arriving at its final destination. The idol has a height of 17 centimetres, a breadth of 9 centimetres, and a thickness of 4 centimetres. According to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, 42 unique heritage items have been repatriated to the country since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014.

Between 1976 and 2013, only 13 rare statues and paintings were allowed to be transported into India. Other countries have uncovered 157 sculptures and paintings during this time. Several countries are negotiating to return them to India. The event is attempting to attract idols from Singapore, Australia, Switzerland, and Belgium. In addition, efforts are being made to bring back some 100 idols from America.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: ANI)