'Come, Bless Your Son': Arvind Kejriwal Invites Delhiites To Oath-taking Ceremony

Hours before the swearing-in ceremony, Arvind Kejriwal invited Delhiites again for his oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Referring to himself as "Son of Delhi", Kejriwal urged Delhiites to attend the ceremony. The AAP chief tweeted saying, "Delhiites, your son is going to take oath as Delhi chief minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son".

'You must come to bless your son'

आज तीसरी बार दिल्ली के CM की शपथ लूंगा। अपने बेटे को आशीर्वाद देने रामलीला मैदान जरूर आइएगा।pic.twitter.com/98k4WHTOYB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 16, 2020

A day before the oath-taking ceremony, Arvind Kejriwal had called for a dinner meeting of his new cabinet ministers to discuss the action plan of the Delhi Government for the next three months.

Hosted my Delhi Cabinet designate colleagues for dinner at my residence. Congratulated them on their victory in the election and wished them success for their terms as Ministers in the Delhi govt. pic.twitter.com/NTAT1yXQUn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 15, 2020

Restrictions till 2 pm around Ramlila Maidan

Restrictions will be in place in the Ramlila Maidan area in New Delhi from 8 am to 2 pm on Sunday for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal. As Kejriwal is scheduled to be sworn-in along with his Cabinet, the Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory on Saturday.

As per the advisory, vehicles can be parked behind Civic Centre, Mata Sundari Road, Power House Road, Velodrome Road, Rajghat Road, Shanti Van Parking, Service Roads Rajghat and Samta Sthal. "OB Vans shall be parked on the footpath of JLN marg, opposite Ram Mila Maidan beyond Gate no 2 up to Kamla Market," it said.

The entry of commercial vehicles and buses have been restricted in few places such as Rajghat Chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk towards Guru Nanak Chowk via JLN Marg.

"No commercial vehicles and buses will be allowed from Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg, Paharganj Chowk towards via Netaji Subhash Marg, Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via DBG road. Ram Charan Aggrawal Chowk towards Delhi Gate chowk via BSZ Marg. DDU Minto Road towards Kamla Market Chowk via Vivekanand Marg and Barakhamba Tolstoy towards Ranjit Singh Flyover," the traffic advisory said.

READ | Manish Sisodia announces special 50 guests who will attend Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony

READ | Ramlila Maidan spruced up for swearing-in ceremony of Kejriwal; 'Dhanyawad Dilli' banners put up

AAP swept Delhi elections

The sprawling Ramlila Maidan will once again reverberate with sounds of hundreds of people cheering for AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal who is all set to take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third straight time on Sunday morning.

The Kejriwal-led AAP won the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday with a clear majority of 62 seats out of 70 with contender BJP bagging eight seats, better than its tally of three in 2015. The Congress party failed to open its account, just like the last election.

READ | Delhi: Kejriwal to take oath as CM for third time; preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan

READ | Kejriwal calls ministers-designate for dinner ahead of swearing-in, discusses development roadmap

(with ANI inputs)