Manish Sisodia Announces Special 50 Guests Who Will Attend Kejriwal's Swearing-in Ceremony

Ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, February 16, Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday addressed a press conference and informed about the media about the special guests and arrangements for Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony at Delhi's Ram Lila ground.

#WATCH Live from Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia addresses the media https://t.co/RY8CmNX51m — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

While addressing the press conference, Sisodia dedicated the party's victory to the people of Delhi. "This victory is dedicated to the people of Delhi, who voted for a corruption-free government." To thank the people of Delhi, the Deputy CM stated that the Chief Minister has decided to invite those people who effortlessly contributed to the development of the state.

READ | DoE circular asks principals, teachers of Delhi govt schools to attend CM's swearing-in ceremony

'Special 50 Guests' at Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony

Announcing the special guests at the event, Manish Sisodia stated that Chief Minister Kejriwal has decided to invite special 50 guests for the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. The special 50 guests will include teachers, students, and peons from the government schools of Delhi, who will share the stage with Arvind Kejriwal.

" Many people from different sectors like teachers, heads of the schools, a school peon, students who befitted from Jai Bheem scheme, Mohalla clinic doctors, bike ambulance drivers, Signature Bridge architect, etc. to share the stage with CM at the oath-taking ceremony."

READ | Delhi BJP MPs and PM Modi invited for Kejriwal's 'Delhi-specific' swearing-in ceremony

Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony

Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to happen at the Ram Lila ground on February 16. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, the Delhi Police has also issued a special traffic advisory. The advisory will have to be implemented from 8 am to 2 pm.

Apart from teachers, students and politicians, the party has also extended an invitation to the popular 'Baby Mufflerman,' who had grabbed everybody's attention during the counting of votes on February 11.

Big Announcement:



Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb.



Suit up Junior! pic.twitter.com/GRtbQiz0Is — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2020

READ | No CMs, just PM: Arvind Kejriwal invites Narendra Modi to his Feb 16 swearing-in

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

Building on its massive common-man appeal, the AAP government offered several freebies - free electricity, water, free wifi services, free metro and bus rides for women in the run-up to the elections. Meanwhile, Congress, which is reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit is eyeing a comeback at the national capital. BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 is eyeing to rule at Centre and the national capital - but has not named a CM pick. AAP which had launched a Kejriwal-centric campaign, aims at crossing the total with its motto "Abki Baar 67 paar" and keeps asking 'Kejriwal v/s Who?'

READ | No CMs invited but 'Little Kejriwal' all set to star at Delhi Chief Minister's swearing-in

READ | 'Little Kejriwal' who graced AAP chief's last swearing-in, makes rangoli to wish him luck