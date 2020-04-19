Cong' Abhishek Singhvi Condemns Palghar Mob Lynching Incident, Calls For Strict Action

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on Sunday accused the police of being mere spectators while a mob lynched three men in Maharashta's Palghar district. Taking to Twitter, Singhvi stated that it is 'trembling' to see the lynching video that has emerged from Palghar. The Congress spokesperson has also demanded severe punishment for the mob and also the policemen who 'silently handed' the victims over to the mob.

Trembling to see video of mob lynching of 2monks by mob in police presence. police didnt do much 2save monks &silently handed them over to the mob to be beaten up &killed. The plicemen & everybody from mob sould be severely punished subject to inquiry & truth#Palghar — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 19, 2020

3 men lynched by mob

On Thursday night, three men were allegedly lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as they were suspected to be thieves. Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car on Thursday when they were stopped by a group. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked and policemen were beaten up - injuring police officials.

READ | Fadnavis Slams Palghar Mob Lynching Of 3 Men; Demands 'high-level Enquiry' By Maha Govt

Reports state that the deceased men have been identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Nilesh Telgade and Jayesh Telgade. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have questioned 110 villagers about the incident and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

READ | Maharashtra Govt Seals Six Jails Due To Overcrowding; State's COVID-19 Tally At 3651

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday, has also condemned the incident. Terming it 'shocking & inhuman'. Fadnavis asked the state government to set up a high-level enquiry and ensure justice. Visuals of the incident that have been circulating on social media, Fadnavis termed as 'disturbing' amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

READ | Mob In Maharashtra's Palghar Beat Three Men To Death; Attacks Police Vehicle

Coronavirus in Palghar

As many as 20 localities in Palghar district of Maharashtra were on Thursday declared as coronavirus hotspots and sealed to stem the spread of the viral disease. Collector Kailas Shinde has declared 20 places in the district as coronavirus hotspots and imposed sweeping curbs to contain the infection.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases At 16116; Telangana Extends Lockdown Till May 7

In an order issued late in the evening, he said entry and exit of citizens and vehicles in these areas have been banned, except for those classified as an emergency and essential services. He said violation of the order will invite legal action. An official release by the district administration on Thursday said the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 75 from 55 on Wednesday. The district, located adjoining Mumbai, has also registered five deaths so far, it added.