Fadnavis Slams Palghar Mob Lynching Of 3 Men; Demands 'high-level Enquiry' By Maha Govt

Two days after the mob lynching incident in Palghar, former CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday, has condemned the incident. Terming it 'shocking & inhuman'. Fadnavis asked the State Government to set up a High-Level Enquiry and ensure justice. Visuals of the incident have been circulating in social media, which Fadnavis termed as 'disturbing' amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Fadnavis slams Palghar mob lynching

Seeing the visuals that have come out, Palghar incident of mob lynching is shocking & inhuman.

It is more disturbing especially when we are going through such tough times otherwise too.

I urge the State Government to immediately set up a High Level Enquiry and...

(1/2) — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 19, 2020

3 men lynched by mob

On Thursday night, three men were allegedly lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as they were suspected to be thieves. Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car on Thursday when they were stopped by a group. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked and policemen were beaten up - injuring police officials.

Reports state that the deceased men have been identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Nilesh Telgade and Jayesh Telgade. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have questioned 110 villagers about the incident and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

Coronavirus in Palghar

As many as 20 localities in Palghar district of Maharashtra were on Thursday declared as coronavirus hotspots and sealed to stem the spread of the viral disease. Collector Kailas Shinde has declared 20 places in the district as coronavirus hotspots and imposed sweeping curbs to contain the infection.

In an order issued late in the evening, he said entry and exit of citizens and vehicles in these areas have been banned, except for those classified as an emergency and essential services. He said violation of the order will invite legal action. An official release by the district administration on Thursday said the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 75 from 55 on Wednesday. The district, located adjoining Mumbai, has also registered five deaths so far, it added.