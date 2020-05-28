Congress Attacks CM Kejriwal Over Water Quality As COVID Cases In Delhi Crosses 15,000

Amid Coronavirus crisis in the country, Congress party on Thursday has attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government alleging that it is not ensuring the water that is fit for drinking for Delhi residents. Responding to a tweet by Kejriwal wherein he had urged the citizens of Delhi to drink water amid rising temperature, the Chhattisgarh wing of the Congress party said that he should first provide clean drinking water to the residents.

In the assembly polls earlier this year the grand-old party had accused Kejriwal of not paying attention to water conservation and of making false promises. Kejriwal was also attacked by BJP for poor water quality in the capital. The AAP chief had promised during the polls that he will provide 100% piped and safe water.

गर्मी बढ़ रही है, सभी अपना ख्याल रखें। दिन भर पानी पीते रहें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 28, 2020

The temperatures north and central India including the national capital have soared over 47 degrees Celsius at a few places for the past four-five days. The maximum temperature was recorded in Rajasthan's Churu on Wednesday, at 50 degrees Celsius, followed by 48.9 degrees in Ganganagar and Bikaner districts of Rajasthan. Bathinda in Punjab recorded 47.5 degrees Celsius, while it was 47.2 degrees in Delhi.

Covid-19 in Delhi

The national capital on Wednesday recorded 792 fresh coronavirus cases, the steepest rise in a day so far, taking the overall COVID-19 infections to 15,257, while the death toll climbed to 303, authorities said. Five more localities were declared as coronavirus containment zones on Wednesday, taking the total number of such zones to 96 in the national capital.

Delhi relaxes lockdown

According to revised guidelines for Delhi, shops in markets have been opened on an odd-even basis buses are running with only 20 passengers, while Metro services, schools, colleges, cinema halls, and saloons stay shut. Delhi has also mandated all government employees must join office and has also allowed the opening of all private companies. Kejriwal had stated that his administration has used the lockdown period to prepare the healthcare system if in case the number of Coronavirus cases rises, but it is time to relax restrictions to 'some extent.'



