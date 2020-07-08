'Unprecedented Employment Crisis': Cong Blames Centre For Job Losses And Plight Of NRIs

Hitting out over the issue of job losses in the country as well as the plight of NRIs abroad, the Congress party slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government stating that it has "proved to be singularly and uniquely disastrous for the country". The Congress leader issues a statement, asserting that the failure of the government on domestic as well as diplomatic fronts has led to an unprecedented employment crisis for our youth and working citizens," he added.

"The Modi Government at the Centre has proved to be singularly and uniquely disastrous for the country. Consistently pulling the country down on all socio-economic indices ever since it came into power in 2014, the thoughtless and mindless decisions taken by it especially during the last three months or so - ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began have wreaked havoc," Congress leader KC Venugopal said in a statement.

Furthermore, Venugopal claimed that the decision by the US to suspend H-1B Visa "will result in about 2 lakh Indians being sent back home." "As if the nearly 13 crore domestic job losses were not enough - with many states reaching unemployment figures of 40 per cent, the decision by the United States of America to suspend H-1B Visa w.e.f. June 24 will result in about 2 lakh Indians being sent back home," he said.

Congress Slams Modi Govt For PMLA Probe

Minutes after Centre ordered a probe into the alleged violations done by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and other Congress-linked trusts, by forming an inter-ministerial panel, Congress leader Manish Tewari has said that BJP government at the Centre wants to fight his party instead of COVID-19 and China.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he said that 'illegal, arbitrary and malafide' action against RGF and other organisation is an example of BJP's new 'low.' This comes even as de-escalation has begun along the LAC and it has been reported the Chinese side have reduced their troops along bordering areas and dismantled structures at Gogra and Hot Springs as well

