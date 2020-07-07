Kerala Gold Smuggling: Congress Writes To PM Modi Seeking Intervention, Demands CBI Probe

Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, on Tuesday, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention into the probe of the state's Chief Minister's Office over its alleged role in gold smuggling. This comes after a gold smuggling case was uncovered at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday, in which the main accused is believed to be an employee in the IT department of Kerala.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Chennithala highlighted the entire matter and stated that the 'nefarious act' has implications on India's national security and the potential to 'irreparably damage' the age-old ties between India and the UAE. "The main accused in this smuggling case Ms Swapna Suresh has been appointed by the Government of Kerala, disregarding reports of state intelligence against her and notwithstanding an investigation against her by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police. It proves her deep-rooted links with the power centres at the office of Chief Minister of Kerala," Chennithala wrote.

CM @vijayanpinarayi may do anything to save his face now. Transfer of his secretary is a diversionary tactic. #PinarayiMustAnswer the deeds of his close associates. Alleged nexus in #goldsmuggling needs CBI inquiry & I wrote to PM @narendramodi asking the same#CorruptLDFGovt pic.twitter.com/9A3q82J7TD — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) July 7, 2020

Congress demands CBI probe

While the role of Suresh is being probed in the case, the Kerala IT Secretary M Sivasankar was removed as Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday. He has been replaced by Mir Mohammed, another IAS officer, who will hold an additional charge. Sivasankar is likely to continue as IT Secretary.

Furthermore, Chennithala also asserted that the influence of the smuggling cartel at the Kerala CMO and the nexus between politicians, government officials and the smugglers points to a 'grave situation' and requested for CBI or ED probe into the case. The Kerala LoP has repeatedly slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for remaining silent on the matter and raised several questions regarding the CM's negligence.

How come the CM, who handles the Home Department, doesn't know about the illegal deeds and character flaws of his secretary? Didn't you receive intelligence reports or just ignored it? #PinarayiMustAnswer #CorruptLDFGovt



7/8 — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) July 7, 2020

Gold smuggling case busted

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The Customs has said it suspected a smuggling syndicate had misused the name of a person who enjoys diplomatic immunity. On Monday, Customs personnel said they were looking for a woman, also claiming herself to be a former employee of the consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, in connection with the case.

