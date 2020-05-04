In Sync With Sonia Gandhi's Suggestion, Punjab To Bear Cost Of Migrant Workers' Travel

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday stated that the Punjab government will stand by the migrant workers in this challenging hour and will continue to ensure livelihood, food and shelter of the workers. This comes after Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a statement on Monday announced that the party has taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister stated that the government will at for the travel of the migrant workers to their respective state.

.@PunjabGovtIndia stands with migrant workers in this challenging hour & will continue ensuring livelihood, food & shelter. As suggested by #SoniaGandhi Ji, we will pay railways for the travel of migrant workers. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 4, 2020

'Our workers & labourers are ambassadors of India's growth'

Sonia Gandhi had said that this will be the Congress’ "humble contribution in service of our compatriots" and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them. This comes after the Indian Railways on Friday decided to charge for tickets for operating special trains for stranded migrant workers amid Coronavirus lockdown. Sonia Gandhi also attacked the Central government by saying that if the government can bring back citizens stranded abroad free, why can't it extend the same courtesy of free rail travel to migrants.

"Our workers and labourers are the ambassadors of our nation’s growth. When our Government can recognise its responsibility by arranging free air travel for our citizens stranded abroad when the Government can spend nearly Rs.100 crores on transport and food etc. for just one public programme in Gujarat, when the Rail Ministry has the largesse to donate Rs. 151 Crores to the PM’s Corona fund, then why can’t these essential members of our nation’s fabric be given a fraction of the same courtesy, especially free rail travel, at this hour of acute distress?" the Congress President said.

