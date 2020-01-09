Cong MLA Dhanavelu Slams Puducherry CM Narayanasamy over Execution Of Welfare Schemes

Congress MLA Dhanavelu from Puducherry on Thursday, January 9, slammed the Union Territory's Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and alleged him of not being able to execute welfare schemes for people.

In his statement given to a news agency, he said, "Chief Minister has not been able to execute welfare schemes for people. He does not have any power, therefore we demand that he must resign & give way to somebody capable. Why I say this is because Narayanasamy became CM from the backdoor."

MLA Dhanavelu's statement comes after Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's claim about bright days ahead for the Union Territory he also stated that all the difficulties caused by the Centre and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi would come to an end before February.

Striking an optimistic note, he had stated that all the current hindrances and difficulties were only transient and not permanent.

Narayanasamy and Bedi have been at loggerheads over various issues, he asked the people of the Union Territory to wait for some time as "bright days were ahead and all the sufferings the government was facing would disappear."

He said, "normally the influence of 'Shani' (Saturn) would be for a brief period only and similarily the present sufferings faced by the government would become a thing of the past."

He also said that the Union Home Ministry and Lt Governor had also been intervening in the posting of State Election Commissioner while an official has already been posted as per the decision of the Assembly.

Puducherry CM urges President Kovind to recall Bedi

V Narayanasamy had earlier urged President Ram Nath Kovind to recall Bedi, saying she has been working in an "autocratic manner" and "overturning the Cabinet's decisions". Speaking to the media, Narayansamy said that he presented a memorandum to the President during his visit to the Union Territory on December 23. The Chief Minister said that he has requested the President to recall Bedi.

