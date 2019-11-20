Maharashtra To Endure Uddhav's Delhi Darshan? Cong-NCP-Sena To Make State Wait: Sources

Hours after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's nod to alliance with Shiv Sena, sources informed that the NCP-Cong-Sena alliance will stake claim on the government formation in Maharashtra in the first week of December. Sources also said that Sena chief Uddhav Thackerey is likely to visit Delhi next week. Earlier, Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut also said that the state will have a stable government in the first week of next month.

READ: Inside story: Congress MLAs' threats preceded Sonia Gandhi greenlighting Sena alliance

Sonia Gandhi agrees for alliance

On Wednesday, sources confirmed that interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has agreed to an alliance with Shiv Sena. After rounds of talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and negotiations with Sena, sources said that Sonia Gandhi has finally given a nod to the alliance. Soon after the development, NCP's Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon spoke to Republic TV and confirmed about the alliance.

READ | Sharad Pawar Meets PM Modi; Letter By NCP Supremo To Prime Minister Accessed

Majeed Memon said: "The alliance with Sena has been sealed by Maharashtra. Common Minimum Programme is almost finalised. We have been given a green signal from Madam (Sonia Gandhi). We will try to give a stable and progressive government, Memon said. The (Congress-NCP- Sena) alliance is almost final. The official announcement is not in my hands. The good news is expected soon."

READ: Here's what Sonia Gandhi said when asked about Maharashtra in Parliament House

Political Developments in Maharashtra after election results

Even as the Mahayuti alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP swept the assembly polls in the state with the BJP winning 105 seats and Sena securing 56 seats, they had a fallout over the chief ministerial post. While Sena claimed to have decided on a 50:50 formula for the CM post, BJP said that no such formula was discussed. At the other side, the Maha-Aghadi alliance - NCP won 54 seats and Congress won 44. After BJP made it clear to the governor that it will not form the government and Sena's and NCP's inability to gather numbers, governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari recommended President's rule, which was approved by the President. Even as President rule was implemented, Sena, NCP and Congress held several rounds of talks before deciding on the alliance on Wednesday.

READ: Sonia Gandhi greenlights alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra: SourcesREAD: Shiv Sena netas want to take no chances; seek Uddhav as CM face, not Aaditya