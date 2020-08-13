'BJP Has Noting To Do With Rajasthan Cong Situation': Union Minister Cites 'internal Rift'

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that the problems in the Rajasthan unit of Congress are due to their internal issues, the BJP has got nothing to do with it and they will be the only ones responsible, if and when the government falls in the state. This development comes after Sachin Pilot reached CM's Ashok Gehlot's residence, to attend Congress Legislature Party meet, ahead of the special session of the Rajasthan assembly tomorrow. This is his first meet with CM Ashok Gehlot since the turf.

"I want to tell the Congress leaders and the Chief Minister that they should not put the burden of their failures on someone else's shoulder. The situation in Congress is due to their differences and internal rift, BJP has nothing to do with, whenever the Congress government (in the state) falls, it will be because of their own doings," Tomar said.

The Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development was talking to reporters after participatting in a meeting with BJP MLAs from Rajasthan. He also refuted the allegations about rifts within BJP in the state.

BJP & Congress LP meting

Earlier in the day, BJP decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot government in Rajasthan during the Assembly session on Friday. Talking to the media after the BJP Legislative Party meeting, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria. While former CM Vasundhara Raje too attended the meeting dismissing rumors of a rift in BJP, Gehlot - whose supporting MLAs are still at Fairmont Hotel, has called a CLP meeting with all Congress MLAs in his residence. Sources have reported that the Gehlot camp is dissatisfied with Pilot and his rebel MLAs' return, demanding to meet with the High Command.

Pilot returns to Congress

On Monday, Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs returned to Congress after Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi met with him, agreeing to appoint a 3-member panel to probe into Sachin Pilot's demands. Pilot may be given a national level role - mostly Gehlot's General secretary post, claim sources after he met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence. On the otherhand, Pilot has maintained that he had only highlighted certain governance issues and there was no friction in the party.

