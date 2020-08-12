CM Gehlot Says Rajasthan MLAs Will 'forgive & Forget' Foul-tempered Tussle With Pilot Camp

Even as Sachin Pilot and his camp returned to the party folw, it seems that the internal tussle between the leaders in Rajasthan is still going on. However, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has insisted on Wednesday that his MLAs are together and that the Congress party will follow the principle of 'forget and forgive' in order to come together after month-long political battle for power. While he has expressed earlier that those who left (Sachin PIlot and 18 other MLAs) should ponder on their ideological attachment with the Congress party, Sachin Pilot has defended the expression of dissent within the party. The Rajasthan assembly commences on August 14.

Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday: "This is a fight for democracy. Our MLAs have stayed together. For the rest of the episode, we will follow 'bhulo aur maaf karo' (forget and forgive) theory. Let's stay together. People of Rajasthan have chosen us, it is our victory against the BJP. People of the state have exuded confidence in us and said that the government should be victorious. My MLAs are together, those who are not happy, I have made an attempt to explain it to them."

Issuing his first response after Pilot's return, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that BJP stands exposed and that his party will win the 2023 election. However, sources also said that Gehlot might resign to make way for Pilot in the next 4 months.

Placing the onus on the 'high command', Ashok Gehlot said that 3-member committee will look into the grievances of Pilot and company. While he ducked questions on his previous 'Nikamma' remark on Pilot, he exuded confidence on his MLAs saying that not even one of them left the party despite BJP's attempt to lure them in all manner.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur on Tuesday, ex-Rajasthan Deputy CM Pilot opined that airing views within the party cannot be perceived as a revolt. He thanked party's interim President Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for 'noting and addressing' grievances. Asserting that the legislators in his camp were loyal to the Congress party, the Tonk MLA clarified that he was not hankering after any post. At the same time, he stressed that the legislators who expressed their concerns should not face vendetta politics. Pilot assured that he shall extend all possible cooperation to the state government.

