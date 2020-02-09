Cong Slams BJP For Awarding Cabbie For 'handing Over Poet To Police' Over Anti-CAA Talks

Slamming the BJP for felicitating the Uber driver who handed over a poet to police, Congress senior leader Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on Sunday, called the act 'furthering Orwellian syndrome'. Quoting George Orwell's hit novel '1984', which envisioned an autocracy in which the government snooped on all its citizens, Singhvi said the cabbie's act was encouraging this world in the world's largest democracy. Singhvi has been a vocal critic of BJP stifling dissent while awarding 'nationalists'.

Dr. Singhvi slams BJP's felicitating uber driver

Lauding, accolading &rewarding cabbie who took passenger 2police station cos of latter’s private tele conversation, is furthering Orwellian syndrome in world’s largest democracy viz be your brother’s keeper, your neighbour’s policeman, snoop, intrude & report! #divideddemocracy — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 9, 2020

BJP lauds driver's 'alert citizen' action

Earlier on Saturday, BJP Mumbai chief M P Lodha felicitated the Uber driver - Rohit Singh who handed over a Jaipur poet to Mumbai police on overhearing his telephonic conversation on the anti-CAA protests, as per reports. While Uber had temporarily suspended the cab driver, BJP reportedly garlanded Singh near Santacruz police station where he had taken the poet - Bappaditya Sarkar. Fortunately, Mumbai police had dismissed Singh's concerns after reportedly questioning the poet for two-and-a-half hours.

Cabbie hands over poet to police for alleged 'Communist plot'

Reports state that Sarkar who is on a visit to Mumbai from Jaipur had booked the cab from Juhu Silver beach to Kurla. During the cab ride, Sarkar had allegedly discussed protest cultures in different cities, Shaheen Bagh, people’s discomfort with Laal Salaam with a friend over the phone. Overhearing his conversation, the cabbie had allegedly stopped the car outside the police station on the pretext of withdrawing money from an ATM.

Soon, Singh returned with policemen whom he had informed that Sarkar was allegedly plotting to 'burn the nation', touting his Communist links and allegedly threatening to turn the nation into Shaheen Bagh. After Sarkar explaining his conversation, the police thoroughly questioned him for 2.5 hours about his visit, his tambourine, his poems, according to reports. Failing to find any threat, the police reportedly let him go - not filing any complaint.

