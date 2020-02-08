BJP MP Parvesh Verma Appeals To Nationalist Voters, Claims 'Shaheen Bagh Voting For AAP'

Targetting Shaheen Bagh again, BJP West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, on Saturday, tweeted that the way Shaheen Bagh was appealing to vote for Kejriwal, voters at home had decided to vote for a 'nationalist' party. Posting a video on Twitter, he said that just as a certain 'community is appealing for AAP from Shaheen Bagh due to the debt they owe to the party, he alleged that other voters should remember their debt to the nation and vote for a 'nationalist' party. Verma has been courting controversy throughout the Delhi campaign - the latest - slamming Kejriwal's 'appeal to women', then deleting the tweet.

In a Saturday morning tweet, Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to women voters to "discuss" their contender of choice with the men of their houses. In response, Parvesh Verma said, "Do you consider women illiterate and foolish enough to discuss their vote of choice with their husbands? What era are you living in? You are a wonder! Women or men, Delhiites are smart." He later deleted it for unknown reasons.

On Friday, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia slapped a defamation notice for his 'corruption allegations' stating that Verma knowingly made false and defamatory statements to harm Sisodia's reputation. After the arrest of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Sisodia - Gopal Krishna Madhav, BJP leader Parvesh Verma alleged that Madhav's corruption extended to Sisodia. Alleging that Sisodia was involved in the bribery charges slapped on Madhav, he said that Sisodia was using the money to fund Shaheen Bagh.

During his campaign, the West Delhi MP had said, "Lakhs of people gather at Shaheen Bagh. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..." Varma had also taken a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and called him a "terrorist," in an interview with a news channel. Following this, the EC slapped a 96-hour campaign ban on him.

