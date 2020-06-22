Congress Tells WB CM Mamata To Ask Centre To Add State In PM Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Yojana

On the subject of incorporation of West Bengal under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, Congress Leader of Parliament, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking her to 'press' the Central Government to include the state in the scheme.

The Congress MP stated in his letter to Mamata Banerjee, "You are certainly aware of that the Central Government has announced a livelihood program for the migrant workers under the rubric of Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan. Already 6 states and 116 districts have been identified under this program, contingent upon twenty-five thousand returnee migrant workers are to be found."

The letter went on to read that Mamata Banerjee herself had stated that more than 10 lakh migrant workers have arrived in West Bengal in the wake of lockdown and are being fed by the state government.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote that he is a little 'befuddled' to see that Bengal is not in the list. "I am a little befuddled to notice that not a single district of my state has been incorporated under this program worth of fifty thousand crores and the life span is supposed to be 125 days, everybody in Bengal knows that the migrant workers have been leading pitiable lives in Bengal." wrote the Beharampur Member of Parliament.

Giving his inputs, he also went on to state that Bengal should underscore the need of this program and should 'press' the central government for the inclusion of Bengal under this program as immediately as possible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched "Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana" via video conferencing to help boost livelihood opportunities in rural India, a day earlier.

