Congress Accuses Kerala CM Of Gaining "political Mileage" By Opposing CAA In Public

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of having a "fascist approach" and gaining "political mileage" by protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He further alleged that CM Vijayan is lying to people about updation of the National Population Register (NPR).

"Kerala government is slapping cases against those protesting against CAA. It is a fascist approach. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to take political mileage pretending to protest against it and is lying to people on NPR updation," Ramesh Chennithala told the media persons on Friday.

Chennithala, who is also the opposition leader in the Kerala assembly, also claimed that the chief minister is opposing CAA in public but is secretly trying to implement it in the state. The Congress leader's comments came after the Kerala assembly moved a resolution against CAA seeking its withdrawal of the law.

CM Vijayan recently had recently written letters to his counterparts in 11 states asking them to consider passing a similar resolution in their respective states.

Kerala govt challenges CAA in SC

The Kerala government also moved the Supreme Court on January 14, challenged the CAA which grants Indian citizenship to minorities from three countries - Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

In the petition, the government stated that the act violates "Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution of India" and is violative of the basic structure principle of secularism as well.

With this, the Kerala government becomes the first state government to move the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Act, to which several states have raised objections. Kerala was also the first state assembly to move a resolution against CAA.

Kerala's IUML moves to SC against CAA

Challenging the Centre's notification announcing the enforcement of CAA in the country, Congress ally - Kerala's Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday, January 16, moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the law.

Moreover, the League has requested the Supreme Court to ask if the Centre had a plan on implementing a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

(With inputs from ANI)