Congress Accuses PM Modi Of Conspiring To Snatch The Livelihood Of '62 Crore Farmers'

The Congress party on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching a staunch defence of the three agrarian laws passed by the Parliament. Accusing the Centre of conspiring to snatch away the livelihood of 62 crore farmers, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala lamented that the police used force against them. He alleged that PM lied in Varanasi about the condition of the farmers in the country. Thereafter, he reiterated his party's charge that the Union government is trying to dismantle the Mandi system, end the MSP and benefit a few industrialists.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala remarked, "Modiji, why are you hatching a conspiracy to snatch away the livelihood of 62 crore farmers? The country’s farmer is demanding justice but why are you trying to crush his courage by using force? There cannot be a more painful thing than the PM lied after going to the holy land of Varanasi and misled the country about the condition of the farmers."

He questioned the PM, "Why were the three anti-farmer bills forcefully passed in Parliament? Why is a conspiracy being hatched to end the Minimum Support Price system? Why do you want to give the agriculture sector worth Rs.25 lakh crore to a handful of industrialists? Why are the Mandis being eliminated?"

मा. मोदी जी,



किसान विश्वासघात न स्वीकार करता, न माफ़ !



काशी की पवित्र धरती पर जा कर 62 करोड़ किसान-मज़दूरों को बरगलाने की आपकी कोशिश ने एक बार फिर किसान और उसकी मेहनत का अपमान किया है।



मरहम लगाना तो दूर आप घाव पर घाव दिए जा रहे हैं।#SpeakUpForFarmers

— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 30, 2020

PM Modi lashes out at opposition

Addressing people after the inauguration of the road widening project of NH-19, PM Modi contended that the backlash to the farm laws was based on "fearmongering". He charged the opposition parties of cheating the farmers for several years. For instance, the PM alleged that the benefits of MSP and farm loan waivers never reached the small farmers.

PM Modi opined, "In the recent period, the country is witnessing a new trend. Earlier, if someone didn’t like the government’s decision, then it would be opposed. Now, the opposition is not issue-based. Now the opposition is based on fearmongering. They say, ‘The decision is good. But we don’t know what will happen in the future’."

"In the case of the historic agrarian reforms, the same act is unfolding. We have to remember that these are the same people who have cheated the farmers for years together. While MSP used to be announced, very little procurement was based on MSP. In the name of farmers, big farm loan waiver packages used to be announced. But the benefits never reached the small farmers," he elaborated.

