Congress Accuses TRS Of 200-crore Scam In Distribution Of Flood Relief Funds In Telangana

Congress on Monday accused Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party leaders of Rs 200 crore-scam during the distribution of flood relief fund. AICC National Spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said that KT Rama Rao and other Telangana Minister for Industries, IT, and Municipal Administration are responsible for the failure of the government. Taking a jibe at TRS, Sravan Dasoju said that the party has resolved to 'ugly politics' as it is collecting money on the dead bodies of flood-hit victims.

AICC National Spokesperson told ANI, "KTR is a well-educated minister who always talks about digital initiatives. Why doesn't he maintain transparency in providing the list of beneficiaries of Hyderabad flood victims for the public audit? Why are they saying different numbers at different platforms? We are not asking the details of their family matters and functions. It is the public money which is being distributed to the victims and therefore, they should come up with a proper list of beneficiaries."

Congress alleges TRS of committing 200 crore scam

Speaking further about the allegations imposed on the Congress party by TRS Minister, Dasoju invited KTR for an open discussion at Telangana Martyr's Memorial to discuss the widespread irregularities in the way flood relief funds were distributed in Hyderabad. He said, 'Despite having 100 Corporators like Kauravas in GHMC, the TRS party had miserably failed to rescue the people of Hyderabad during the floods and is currently looting the public money.' Congress also questioned TRS that why did the state government not provide any financial assistance to the farmers who were 'adversely affected' when incessant rains lashed the while state.

Dasoju said, "Why did the government not provide any financial assistance to the farmers who are also adversely affected as the incessant rains lashed the whole state including Hyderabad? Since the TRS party wants votes from the people of Hyderabad, it is distributing money/cash to get the undue favours in the upcoming GHMC elections."

Congress accuses TRS party of practising 'ugly politics'

Hitting out at TRS party, Congress alleged that the party is not only involved in ugly politics but it is also pocketing public money in the name of the distribution. He said, 'The party is only giving away money in the view of upcoming GHMC elections. It is planning to win the elections by distributing public money in the party's name which is unacceptable.'Many senior Congress party leaders further slammed the TRS Ministers for sharing false information about the encroachments in Hyderabad and said that it was instead the TRS party, which has been encouraging encroachments in the city.

Pointing towards the illegal building of Owaisi group in a lake called Salkam Cheruvu at Bandlaguda, Congress leader said, 'If you have enough guts, demolish that building and then contest elections, In that case, we ensure that Congress party will not contest in GHMC elections.' Dasoju further questioned Minister KTR that why the government does not implement the Kirloskar committee's report to demolish 28,000 unauthorized constructions in the city.

AICC Spokesperson further lashed out at Union MInister G Kishan Reddy for his involvement in this blame game. He demanded that the TRS Party should declare Hyderabad floods as 'National Disaster'. 'BJP and TRS party are in secret collusion and they are creating drama in the name of reports,' he added.

