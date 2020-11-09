Congress Confident 'No Poaching Of MLAs Possible By BJP-JDU' Ahead Of Bihar Poll Results

Confident of a favourable election result, Congress leader Avinash Pandey, on Monday, said that BJP will not be able poach any Congress or RJD MLAs post-polls. Pandey touted that Bihar is the most self-respecting state in the country and will not tolerate any deceit. Bihar polls were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Results will be announced on November 10.

Congress: 'No poaching possible'

They may try as much as they want but won't be able to poach any Congress or Mahagathbandhan MLA. All our elected representatives know their responsibilities & want to give something good to people of Bihar. I don't think any MLA of Mahagathbandhan will get lured: Avinash Pandey https://t.co/NkkB7guXSW — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

Will Tejashwi be the youngest CM?

Jubilant RJD supporters are looking forward to result day, with a poster referring to Mahagathbandhan's CM face - Tejashwi as the 'Youngest Bihar CM', seen in Patna on Monday. However, Tejashwi- who turns 32 today - will not be the youngest CM in the nation's history, if elected. M.O.H. Farook became the youngest Chief Minister of Puducherry at the age of 29 years - in 1967.

If elected to power, Tejashwi will currently be the youngest CM in India. Currently, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (41) is India's youngest serving Chief Minister. Other young Chief Ministers include - Meghalaya's Conrad Sangma (42), Jharkhand's Hemant Soren (45), Goa's Pramod Sawant (47), Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy (47), Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath (48). Other young CMs in the past include - Omar Abdullah, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta - to name a few.

Bihar Exit polls

With the crucial Bihar state assembly election results slated on Tuesday - 10 November, the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls have predicted the RJD-Congress-Left 'Mahagathbandhan trumping the JDU-BJP-HAM-VIP (NDA) alliance, ushering Tejashwi Yadav's maiden CM term. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA combination has been projected to not cross the halfway mark in the 243-seat assembly, as RJD is projected to emerge as the single largest party. Incumbent CM Nitish Kumar, who seeks a fourth consecutive term, faces a formidable battle from three coalitions and Chirag Paswan's LJP - RJD-Congress-Left's 'Mahagathbandhan', the RLSP-BSP-AIMIM- SJDD-SBSP's 'Grand Democratic Secular Front' and the JAP-ASP-SDP-BMP's 'Progressive Democratic Alliance'.

The Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 118-138 seats defeating the NDA which is projected to win 91-117 seats, LJP is projected to win 5-8 seats, while others are projected to win 3-6 seats. As per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, the party-wise projections stand as such - RJD (79-91 seats), Congress (24-30 seats), Left (15-17 seats), BJP (60-75 seats), JDU (31-42 seats). While AIMIM is projected to win one seat, HAM and VIP are set to not win a single seat.

