Congress Questions Kumbh Mela; Udit Raj Tells Yogi Government 'don't Spend Rs 4,200 Cr'

Congress leader Udit Raj on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Yogi-Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over what he claimed were excessive funds being allocated to organise the Maha Kumbh Mela last year. Udit Raj accused the UP government of ‘preaching’ Hinduism and favouring the religion by spending Rs 4,200 crore to organise its first Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

In a now-deleted tweet, the Congress leader wrote, “Government funds should not be used to preach any religion and there should be no religious scandal. The government should not favour any religion. Therefore, Rs 4200 crores should not be spent by the UP government in Allahabad's Kumbh Mela.”

READ | Congress Attacks Yogi Adityanath, Says 'only Capable Of Running A Matth, Not Govt'

UP CM Yogi's Kumbh Mela

The Yogi government has allocated ₹4,200 crore for the Kumbh Mela being held in the ‘sangam’ city of Prayagraj, which is over three times the budget of the Maha Kumbh in 2013. Back in January, state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal had also said that the BJP government in UP has allocated Rs 4,200 crore for the Kumbh Mela whereas the previous government had spent around Rs.1,300 crore for the mega event held in 2013.

The 2019 Kumbh Mela was, however, credited widely for its organisation and won global acclaim, with both PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath extolling it as a major accomplishment of the BJP government.

READ | CM Yogi To Witness Star-studded Ramlila At Lakshman Qila In Ayodhya

Kumbh Mela draws from Hindu mythology

The Kumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the largest public gathering and collective act of faith anywhere in the world. Ardh Kumbh is held in every six years, while the Kumbh Mela comes after 12 years.

The Yogi Adityanath government has renamed Ardh Kumbh as Kumbh and the Kumbh as Maha Kumbh. The fair draws tens of millions of pilgrims over the course of approximately 48 days to bathe at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati river. The congregation includes Ascetics, Saints, Sadhus, Sadhvis, Kalpvasis and pilgrims from all walks of life.

READ | Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates UP's Biggest Oxygen Plant To Aid Medical Supplies

READ | Ensure Proper Prices For Farmers' Paddy Crop Otherwise Cong Will Agitate: Priyanka Gandhi To Uttar Pradesh Government