Congress' Adhir Chowdhury Claims TMC Stopped People From Voting During Bhabanipur Bypolls

Taking a jibe at the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that TMC will prevent voters to go out of their homes, and thereafter not every voter will be able to cast their votes in the Bhabanipur by-polls. He further remarked that the administration is also silent upon such incidents as they are the agents of the ruling government.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, Adhir Chowdhury said, "We are contesting in Samserganj and the TMC is causing violence. They have attacked local journalists and the administration is silent as they are the agents of TMC. Further showing its trust in the Election Commission, Chowdhury said that the Commission must ensure that people are able to cast their votes peacefully. "I believe that not everyone can cast their votes in Bhabanipur. TMC will try to prevent the voters who probably do not give their votes to the party to get out of their homes", he added.

West Bengal Bypolls

West Bengal is all set for its bypolls today. Earlier in August, the Election Commission announced by by-elections in three seats of West Bengal including Bhabanipur, Jangipur, and Samserganj Assembly constituencies. Bhabanipur constituency being a prestige battle for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for attaining her position of chief minister will hold major prominence.

She was earlier defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency last year. Meanwhile, polling will also take place at Jangipur and Samserganj from 7 AM. The counting of votes will then take place on October 3.

The Bhabanipur assembly seat was earlier vacated by West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay further making a way for CM Banerjee to contest from the seat. She will be competing against BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI (M) candidate Srijib Biswas.

On the other hand, TMC leaders Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam will be contesting from Jangipur and Samserganj seats respectively. Polls had to be countermanded in Jangipur and Samserganj in April following the death of two candidates. As part of its elaborate security arrangements, the Election Commission has deployed 72 companies of central forces in the three constituencies, of which 35 are stationed in Bhabanipur alone, the officials said.

(With ANI inputs, Image: PTI)