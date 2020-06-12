Congress Alleges BJP Using Police To Harass Their MLAs

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief, Amit Chavda, has now levelled allegations against the ruling BJP for systematically using police officials for harassing their MLAs so that they can't vote in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections due on June 19.

While briefing media personnel, Chavda claimed that one such MLA of Una, Punjabhai Vansh, was being harassed by the local police authorities. The Congress leadership expressed fear that Vansh would be arrested days before the Rajya Sabha election so that he can be refrained from going to Assembly and vote in RS elections.

Interrogated for 7-8 hours

Chavda stated that Vansh was being called to Una police station and being 'interrogated' for 7-8 hours in one day in regards to an FIR which did not even have Vansh's name as an accused in it. The FIR was regarding clashes between two local groups. The police authorities called him for questioning again at the station on June 11. Vansh, who has been given responsibility by congress part in RS elections requested the police officers to only wait till after elections but the police insisted on the interrogation to be held before the elections itself.

"It seems that the BJP wants to refrain Punjabhai Vansh who is a renowned and loved Koli community leader and an elected house representative of six times. This, we fear, will only stop Congress MLAs from voting because it will increase pro-rate votes for BJP. They have no shame anymore. They will resort to these cheap tricks to win elections," Chavda said.

The BJP has, however, denied these charges and has stated that Congress wants to only pin the blame on BJP for their own incompetence. That, the MLAs of INC's party are leaving because of infighting and that they are doing a good job of losing elections without BJPs help at all.

