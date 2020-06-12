Malhar Thakar To Pratik Gandhi: Gujarati Actors Who Began Their Journey As Theatre Artists

Gujarati film industry has witnessed new-age actors like Malhar Thakar and Pratik Gandhi rule the silver screens. A few of them initially began their career as theatre artists and have now come a long way. Here’s taking a look at few famous actors in the Gujarati film industry who rose to fame, starting from the stage now they are breaking records at the box office.

Malhar Thakar

Malhar Thakar pursued his acting career beginning with theatre roles. He rose to fame after his stint in Krishnaddev Yagnik directed Chhello Divas. The movie went on to mint appreciation for Malhar Thakar. The actor has been a part of several notable movies like Love NI Bhavai, Duniyadari and Thai Jashe. On the professional front, he will next be seen in Vickida No Varghodo and Saheb.

Pratik Gandhi

Pratik Gandhi won several hearts with his debut performance in Bey Yaar, which was helmed by Abhishek Jain. Pratik Gandhi has delivered set blockbuster hit movie to the Dhollywood film industry. From Tamburo to Wrong Side Raju, he has been critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Not only that, but Pratik Gandhi also essayed a negative role in Abhiraj Minawala directed Loveyatri, which was bankrolled by superstar Salman Khan.

Hemang Dave

Hemang Dave’s comic timing never fails to tickle the funny bone of audiences. Initially, the actor began his career as a theatre artist and despite gaining popularity in the film industry, he hasn’t forgotten his roots and continues to be a part of theatre shows. The Bey Yaar actor is regarded as a perfect package of entertainment. He never fails to impress fans with his hilarious jokes.

Mitra Gandhvi

Mitra Gandhvi is another known comic artist of the Gujarati film industry. As per media reports, he was a theatre artist for more than 10 years. Mitra Gadhvi has several hit movies like Bas Ek Chance, Shu Thayu?, Chhella Divas under his credit. Amid coronavirus lockdown, the actor has kept his fans entertained by posting hilarious videos on social media platforms.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni caught moviegoers’ attention with his brilliant performance in Vipul Mehta directed Chaal Jeevi Laiye by essaying the role of Aditya Parikh. Apart from this, the actor has appeared in films like Days of Tafree and Shu Thayu?. Yash Soni is praised by fans for getting in the skin of all the characters.

