Congress Asks Scindia To Introspect Over BJP's Performance In Gwalior-Chambal Belt

On Wednesday, the Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit took a dig at BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia for his jubilation over BJP's victory in the by-elections. Scindia has been a key BJP campaigner in all 28 constituencies of MP which went to the polls. The Congress party pointed out that it had won 6 out of 10 seats in the Gwalior-Chambal region, which is considered as the stronghold of Scindia.

According to the opposition party, this was an indication that his influence in the region is gradually waning. Mocking him further, Congress called upon its former leader to introspect. BJP and Congress have won 19 and 9 seats respectively. A day earlier, Scindia stated that the mandate is against Congress and slammed the party for questioning the EVMs.

सिंधिया किस बात की ख़ुशी मना रहे हैं..?



- ग्वालियर 3 में से 2 कांग्रेस

- मुरैना 5 में से 3 कांग्रेस

- भिंड 2 में से 1 कांग्रेस



मतलब सिंधिया के क्षेत्र ग्वालियर-चंबल में कांग्रेस 10 में से 6 सीट जीती है।



सिंधिया जी,

महल की नींव हिल चुकी है,

हवाबाज़ी नहीं, आत्मावलोकन कीजिये। — MP Congress (@INCMP) November 11, 2020

By-elections necessitated owing to the resignation of Congress MLAs

The Kamal Nath government plunged into crisis after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 followed by 22 MP Congress MLAs putting in their papers. Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands. Most importantly, the rebel MLAs were not compelled to attend the session.

As the Congress party was short of a majority, Kamal Nath announced his resignation on March 20. Subsequently, Chouhan took oath as the MP CM for the fourth time. Subsequently, three more Congress leaders resigned as legislators and joined BJP. After July's Cabinet expansion, 14 of the 22 MLAs who had resigned from Congress became a part of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet.

By-election was held in the following constituencies- Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra. While the bypolls were necessitated in 25 seats due to the resignation of Congress MLAs, three other constituencies went to the polls as the respective sitting legislators passed away. Owing to the fact that BJP has won 19 seats, the MP government can complete its remaining tenure.

