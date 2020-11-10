'Public Has Made Clear Who's A Traitor': MP Bypolls Navigated, Scindia Tears Into Congress

As the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh have given the BJP a resounding victory with 12 seats already won by the Saffron party and leads at another seven, Jyotiraditya Scindia whose jump to the BJP from the Congress triggered the fall of Kamal Nath's government has expressed his gratitude towards the citizens of the state for trusting the party again.

"I'm a worker of BJP and worked according to it. We have won almost 20 out of 28 seats. I bow down before the public of Madhya Pradesh" he said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress which on several occasions called him a traitor for switching allegiance to BJP, Scindia said, "the public has made it clear who is a traitor. The decision is clearly in favour of BJP and against Congress."

He iterated that he is a public servant and will remain one forever. "Chair is not important for me, but having a place in people's hearts is what matters to me," he said.

Speaking of the issued raked up by Congress blaming EVMs, he slammed his former party saying, "Questions have always been raised when the election is lost. Congress has a habit of refusing public's order, they will remain in this condition or may become even worse."

Leading the charge in getting his loyalists re-elected, Scindia, ahead of the by-elections, had targeted Kamal Nath and veteran Congress MP Digvijaya Singh in his many campaigns across the state.

Madhya Pradesh By-polls

The by-elections in Madhya Pradesh were held on 28 assembly constituencies. 22 of the seats had become vacant after 22 rebel MLAs, who were Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists, resigned in March and joined BJP along with Scindia, leading to the collapse of Kamal Nath led Congress government. Moreover, three more Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP in July, due to which the vacancy of seats increased to 25, while three assembly seats had fallen vacant due to the death of legislators taking the number to 28. Ahead of the by-elections, Congress had 88 MLAs while BJP had 107 in the state assembly. BJP needed only nine seats to retain power in the state but has won 12 seats and leading on seven more seats.

