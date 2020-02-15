Congress Attacks CM Vijayan's Silence On CAG Report Accusing Kerala Police Of Corruption

The Congress on Saturday slammed the way Kerala Police is allegedly being run by the state government. Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition spoke about his letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan which he wrote two days back demanding a probe into the alleged corrupt deals of Kerala Police, revealed in the CAG report. Chennithala has called it an issue pertaining to state security and slammed the chief minister for his silence on it, however, Vijayan has said that he will respond to it on the floor of the Assembly next month. Congress has demanded the removal of DGP Loknath Behera and also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the purchase of VVIP bulletproof vehicles by the state police.

READ | JP Nadda Appoints New BJP State Chiefs In MP, Kerala & Sikkim Amid Poor Delhi Poll Results

What the CAG report stated

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its performance audit of 2013-18, tabled in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday pointed out lapses in handling arms and cartridges and misappropriation of funds. The CAG report found that 25 riffles and 12,061 cartridges were missing from the Special Armed Police Battalion (SAPB). The report also revealed that 250 dummy cartridges were used in the coverup of the shortage of 9 mm drill cartridges. The audit also observed that the Stock Register and related records of arms and ammunition in the SAPB were not properly maintained.

READ | CAG Report On Missing Guns Is For Kerala Government, I Have No Role: Guv Arif Mohammed

The report has pointed out on DGP Behra's fondness for unreasonable spending on vehicles instead of using the funds meant for improving the operational effectiveness of the force. The report also added that 15 per cent of the 269 light motor vehicles procured by the police department were luxury cars. Also, the bullet-proof vehicles meant for operations in Naxal-infested areas were deployed for VIP security. Also, the cars were purchased without inviting tenders.

READ | No Rifles Missing, Says Kerala Police, As Opposition Slams Govt, DGP

The report cited diversion of funds to the tune of Rs 2.81 crore to construct villas for the state police chief and three additional DGPs which were actually meant for construction of subordinate staff quarters.

READ | Kerala Man Unknowingly Rides Bike For 11 Kilometers With A Venomous Snake In Helmet