JP Nadda Appoints New BJP State Chiefs In MP, Kerala & Sikkim Amid Poor Delhi Poll Results

In a bid to pave way for more organisational changes in the state units, BJP National President J.P Nadda on Saturday appointed three state party chiefs. The appointments come at a time when the BJP’s top leadership is in a huddle over the poor poll results in the Delhi Assembly Elections.

Dal Bahadur Chauhan has been appointed as BJP state president of Sikkim. However, what comes as a surprise is the announcement of Vishnu Dutt Sharma as the president of the state of Madhya Pradesh in place of Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh.

Sharma, who has been rather inactive in politics for almost 32 years is originally from Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. However, his long association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) could have played a key role in his appointment. As per sources, Sharma began his political career with the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

State party general secretary announced in Kerala Unit

Furthermore, after months of delay, BJP on Saturday named young state party general secretary K. Surendran as its new president of the Kerala unit. The post was lying vacant since incumbent president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai resigned from the post after being appointed as Governor of Mizoram.

After hearing about his elevation, Surendran addressed the media and said that he will do his best and do justice in the faith that the leadership of the party has shown in him. He has been a popular face whenever the party names its candidates for assembly and Lok Sabha polls and in the 2016 assembly polls.

The only success that the BJP in Kerala has had in recent times is the victory of O. Rajagopal at the 2016 assembly polls. Looking at that, Surendran's immediate task would be to keep the otherwise faction-ridden party united to face the upcoming local body polls, which are slated to take place later this year.

