Kerala Man Unknowingly Rides Bike For 11 Kilometers With A Venomous Snake In Helmet

A fearful incident has come into the light which reveals a Kerala man unknowingly taking a venomous snake on an 11-kilometer-long motorcycle ride in his helmet, as per reports. He came to realise that there was a snake inside his helmet when he opened the helmet after the ride. KA Ranjith, a Sanskrit teacher by profession left his home for St. Mary's High School in Kandanad on the morning of February 5. After taking classes, he left for another school is about 5 kilometers away from St. Mary's.

Ranjith discovers snake in helmet

When he reached the second school he discovered a venomous Krait inside his helmet. But it was crushed and dead by then. His colleagues took him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors checked his blood for venom. But fortunately, he was not bitten by the snake. Ranjith added that a snake might have entered his helmet from a pond near his house and added that he did not feel its presence while riding his bike.

42-pound python fell from ceiling

Meanwhile, in another unusual incident in China, a 42-pound python fell through the ceiling of a spa after allegedly living there for a decade. According to reports, the incident took place in the Chancheng District of Foshan, southern China's Guandong Province where the snake fell through the plasterboard of the ceiling. The owner of the spa said that he had hired people to catch the snake but the men failed and the police had to be called in.

A police official, Chen Chang, said that the team called in to catch the snake spent about 5 minutes to capture the 13 feet reptile. Chang further added that he and his team switched off the lights and put a big piece of cloth on the snake before holding it down. He also said that one of the officers had to grab the head of the Python while the rest of the team held it and put in a sack.

