Sanjay Nirupam Delivers blistering Take On Cong-Sena Alliance; 'even God Can't Save Us'

On Wednesday, sources confirmed that interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has given a go-ahead to an alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Sonia Gandhi had given the green signal for the alliance after rounds of talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar were held at Pawar's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. Soon after the development, NCP's Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon spoke to Republic TV and confirmed the alliance. Now Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has shared his displeasure over this alliance.

"I have total respect for leaders in Maharashtra who are insisiting to form the govt with Sena that this won't last for a long time. This will be a crippled government and even God cannot save us from the plight in the future, he says."

Read: Inside story: Congress MLAs' threats preceded Sonia Gandhi greenlighting Sena alliance

Read: Sonia Gandhi greenlights alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra: Sources

The 3-way alliance between Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP in Maharashtra was solidified after the parties managed to reach a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) discussing a range of issues, including the likeliness of a 50:50 rotational shift with Shiv Sena getting first half and NCP the latter half. Leaders such as Ahmed Patel, Supriya Sule, Jairam Ramesh, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Mallikarjun Kharge were a part of the meeting. However, Sanjay Nirupam has come to slam this unusual alliance.

"Why should the Congress bear the fruits of sin committed by Sena. I want Congress to sit in the opposition and strengthen its party, he added."

Read: Sanjay Nirupam offers advice to Congress amid BJP-Sena's Maha deadlock

Read: Snubbed again? Shiv Sena & NCP to rotate Maharashtra CM post '50:50': PTI sources

Sources said that the Maharashtra Congress workers had urged party chief Sonia Gandhi to not go ahead with an alliance with the saffron party--Shiv Sena. As per reports, the state leadership of the Congress party had even written to the party chief expressing their concern. Confusion continues to prevail as far as Congress is concerned over an alliance with the ideologically differing party. In a recent tweet, Sanjay Nirupam called this move a "repetition of the historical mistake that Congress committed in UP."

वर्षों पहले उत्तर प्रदेश में #BSP के साथ गठबंधन करके काँग्रेस ने गलती की थी।

तब से ऐसी पिटी कि आज तक नहीं उठ पाई।

महाराष्ट्र में हम वही गलती कर रहे हैं।

शिवसेना की सरकार में तीसरे नंबर की पार्टी बनना कॉंग्रेस को यहां दफन करने जैसा है।

बेहतर होगा,काँग्रेस अध्यक्ष दबाव में न आएं। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) November 21, 2019

"Years ago in U.P, Congress committed a grave mistake by entering into an alliance with the BSP. Since then the party has not been able to bounce back from its mistake. Yet again we are going to commit the same mistake in Maharasthra. Being a third number party in the Shiv-Sena led alliance would bury the Congress. It's better if the Congress President does to succumb to pressures," Sanjay Nirupam tweeted.

A while ago Sanjay Nirupam had said that aligning with Sena in Maharashtra will be "an embarrassment for his party," Further, the Congress leader stated that the party has taken many wrong decisions and also said the decision to remove him from the post of Mumbai Congress President was wrong he also said the party should learn from the previous elections. This is not the first time that Sanjay Nirupam has grown critical of his party. Ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Sanjay Nirupam stated that Congress is unaware of ground reality and alleged the Party's high command is disconnected from the campaigns. The disgruntled leader had refused to campaign for the party.

Read: Sanjay Nirupam says alliance with Sena is an embarrassment for Congress

SCOOP: Maharashtra Congress urges Sonia Gandhi to not ally with Shiv Sena