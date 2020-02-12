Congress, BJP Lash Out At MP Cop Who Thrashed Wife, Demand His Suspension

After it was reported that a police officer in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar brutally assaulted and thrashed his wife, both Congress and BJP have demanded his immediate suspension. In a shocking incident, Gandhwani Police Station Incharge Narendra Suryavanshi thrashed his wife after she opposed his alleged illicit relationship with another woman. A video shows the cop carrying out this horrific act in full public display while police personnel and other people remain mere bystanders.

Senior MP Congress leader Manak Agarwal said that the cop in question must be removed from his position to send out a strong message. "All the policemen present there didn't take any action but just stood there and watched the incident. They don't deserve to be part of the force."

On the other hand, BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang said that police think of themselves as divine entities and so the government must step in and take action. He too demanded the immediate suspension of Suryavanshi.

What's the case?

Narendra Suryavanshi's wife and son live in Indore. His wife received a word that a girl has been staying at the official residence of the station in-charge for the last two-three days. Upon arriving there, Suryavanshi's wife and her son found that the door of the government residence is closed from inside. Following this, they created a ruckus that drew a crowd.

Police intervene

During this time, someone informed the police who reached the spot and tried to calm the situation. The police have taken the girl out of the house and taken her to Manavar, while Narendra Suryavanshi refuses to speak anything.

Manawar SDOP Karan Singh Rawat told the media that Narendra's wife alleged that he married the young girl and was living with her. “Narendra has been sent to district lines. An investigation is underway,” the official further stated.

Atrocious and worthy of arrest

Reacting sharply to this incident, social activist Brinda Adige called for immediate suspension of the policeman and demanded his arrest. Speaking to Republic TV, Adige said, "This is an atrocity. If this is the way he behaves with his wife, can you imagine how he may be behaving with women who come to his police station! I hope the DCP or the SP suspend him immediately. He should be arrested for such a crime."

(with inputs from agencies)