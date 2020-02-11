Madhya Pradesh: Police Arrests 12 Out Of 35 Identified Persons In Dhar Mob Lynching Case

A total of 12 people were arrested on Monday so far in connection with the Dhar mob lynching case in Madhya Pradesh, said the police. Further, it has been reported that a total of 35 people have been identified in connection with the case.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Dhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said, "12 people arrested so far, while 35 people have been identified. CCTV footage is being examined. Others will also be identified. Teams have been deployed to arrest all who are absconding." The accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

About the arrest

According to the police, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the case. The seven-member team includes Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Devendra Patidar and City SP Sanjeev Mule, city in-charge of Sawai Singh Nagar.

Speaking about the arrest, Singh said, "Yesterday night as well, we arrested an accused in the case. There were two people Bhuwan Singh and Avatar - who have been identified as the masterminds in this case and we are making all-out efforts to arrest them. A possibility is that some accused might have escaped to Gujarat." Further reports stated that six cops including Dhar in-charge, SI and ASI have been suspended.

Dhar Mob Lynching Case

On February 5, seven people were brutally lynched in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh after they were accused of being child abductors. The incident took place in Khirkiya village and Borlai village where the seven farm labourers were thrashed after a financial dispute broke out between them and the villagers.

According to reports, the personal dispute went public after the villagers gathered a huge mob to beat them up, and started spreading rumours that they had come to the village as 'child-lifters.' While one of the farmers succumbed to his injuries, two of them are in critical condition.

According to the police, "It was actually a matter of lending and borrowing money, the labourers had allegedly taken an advance but not worked. The Khirkiya village people had called them in the name of money and then pelted stones on them. After which they were chased to Borlai village. During the lynching, one person died on the spot."

