Congress Constitutes 5-member Body To Decide Party's Stance On Centre's Ordinances

Gearing up for the parliament's monsoon session, Congress on Wednesday, constituted a 5-member committee to discuss and formulate the Party’s stand on key ordinances promulgated by the Centre. The committee convened by Jairam Ramesh, includes P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Dr. Amar Singh and Gaurav Gogoi. The monsoon session of the Parliament will commence on September 14 and conclude on October 1.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 32-lakh mark; Bengal lockdown till Sep 20

Congress constitutes 5-member committee

Congress has constituted a 5-member committee to discuss and formulate the Party’s stand on key ordinances promulgated by the Central Government pic.twitter.com/Kt1G4zAUwW — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Monsoon session of parliament to be held from Sept 14 to Oct 1 with COVID norms in place

Parliament's monsoon session

The 18-day session was decided in a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions. According to rules, the House must meet before September 23 as there cannot be a gap of more than six months between two sessions. The budget session was adjourned prematurely on March 23.

Hard copies of ordinances will not be circulated among MPs in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament to check the spread of COVID-19 and they will be given digitised version of the documents, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Monday. 11 ordinances promulgated by the government are expected to be taken up by Parliament in the upcoming session. These include Salaries and Allowances of Ministers, Epidemic Diseases, Farmers Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation), Homeopathy Central Council, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) to name a few.

Parliament's COVID preparations for monsoon session to be completed by August third week

Seating arrangements for members

With Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla insisting on full-physical sessions, both Rajya Sabha chamber and galleries and Lok Sabha chamber will be used for seating the members during the monsoon session. This includes 60 members in the chamber and 51 in the galleries of Rajya Sabha and the remaining 132 in the chamber of Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, for the Lok Sabha sessions, out of the 542 members, 168 members will be seated in the chamber of the Lower House while the other members will be seated across the galleries, the Upper House, and its galleries. The first row will be left vacant as per the social distancing norm. India's Covid count has risen to 32,34,474 infections, of which 7,07,267 cases are active and 59,449 fatalities while 24,67,758 people have recovered, improving the recovery rate to 76.29 percent.

NEET-JEE Row: Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting with 7 CMs; Mamata says 'Let's approach SC'