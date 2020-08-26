NEET-JEE Row: Sonia Gandhi Chairs Meeting With 7 CMs; Mamata Says 'Let's Approach SC'

With the Centre insisting on holding the NEET/JEE (Main) exams in September, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, held a video-conference with seven state Chief ministers on the issue. Talking to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Puducherry CM V Narayanaswamy and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Gandhi criticised the Modi govt for dealing with problems of students uncaringly. Banerjee urged all state CMs to approach the Supreme Court if Centre does not listen to her plea to postpone the exams.

"Announcements such as those related to the National Education Policy should really worry us as it is actually a setback. Other problems of students & exams are also being dealt with uncaringly," said Gandhi in her virtual address. Gandhi was recently given an extended term as interim-chief of the party till Congress hold fresh elections, convening an AICC meeting.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee said, "Government already announced dates for exams but how will the students give exams. Over 25 lakh students have enrolled. If Centre doesn't appeal to the SC, we as a state govt will appeal in the SC. Let's do this together. If Punjab, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Rajasthan etc join the appeal, we can approach the SC and launch a public movement at all the Gandhi statues across the country for the students." The West Bengal CM has already written to Prime Minister Modi seeking deferment in the exams.

Apart from Banerjee, Thackeray too raised the issue of infection among children if schools are reopened, citing the example of US where 97,000 children were infected by COVID-19 due to early reopening of schools. Meanwhile, Singh agreed with Banerjee reiterating that Centre had not paid states' GST dues and it was necessary to meet the PM on this. Apart from this, Singh and Soren seconded Banerjee's resolution to approach the SC seeking deferment on exams. Gandhi had called Centre's refusal to pay mandatory GST compensation of 14% for the current year - a betrayal.

I think we should go to Prime Minister or President before approaching the Supreme Court: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at Sonia Gandhi's virtual meet with CMs of 7 states#JEE_NEET https://t.co/wfRU5MSD1P pic.twitter.com/LtwTLPvHGl — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

With the Supreme Court dismissing all pleas seeking postponing exams, Centre has confirmed that the NEET exam will be held on September 13 while the JEE (Main) too will be held from 1 September to 6 September 2020. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released admit cards for the JEE (Main) and admit cards for NEET will be released shortly. Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank revealed that about 85% of the students appearing for JEE have already already downloaded their admit cards and were ready to sit for their tests after much preparation.

