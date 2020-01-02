Congress Cooks Up 'Biryani' Response After PM Modi's Fiery Attack On Its Silence Over Pak

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke against the nationwide protest, claiming that it is against the Parliament, Congress has made a "Biryani" attack on him. Taking to Twitter, Congress said that the ongoing protests are against the Prime Minister's dividing politics and the grand-old-party will not allow him to break the country. It also added that if the Prime Minister wants to give a befitting response to Pakistan, he should stop his Biryani and mango attacks.

मोदीजी ये आंदोलन संसद नहीं, आपके विभाजनकारी कारनामों के खिलाफ हो रहा है। हम आपको देश नहीं तोड़ने देंगे। रही बात पाकिस्तान की, तो इसी हिंदुस्तान ने 1948, 65, 71, कारगिल में जो घाव उसे दिए हैं, वो अब तक नहीं उबर पाया। पाकिस्तान को जवाब ही देना है तो बिरयानी और आम का खेल बंद कीजिए। https://t.co/ZdaTDawNW8 — Congress (@INCIndia) January 2, 2020

The Prime Minister on Thursday, while addressing the rally in Karnataka, has said: "There are people who are protesting against the Parliament, they actually need to expose Pakistan on the global platform. If you want to protest, then protest against the 70 years of atrocities that have taken place in Pakistan."

"Congress and its friends will never speak against exploitation of Hindus in Pakistan. Those people who have been protesting against the Parliament, I want to tell them that there is a necessity at the international level to uncover Pakistan's exploitive deeds. If you want to protest then protest against the exploitation by Pakistan on minorities for 70 years," the PM said.

जो लोग आज भारत की संसद के खिलाफ आंदोलन कर रहे हैं, मैं उन्हें कहना चाहता हूं कि आज अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पाकिस्तान की हरकतों को बेनकाब करने की जरुरत है।



अगर आपको आंदोलन करना ही है तो पाकिस्तान के पिछले 70 साल के कारनामों के खिलाफ आंदोलन करना चाहिए, आवाज उठानी चाहिए: पीएम मोदी pic.twitter.com/O7BLgo93kQ — BJP (@BJP4India) January 2, 2020

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

At another public meeting in Tumakuru, PM Modi will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to various states. Furthermore, this event will also witness the release of the third installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, which will benefit approximately six crore farmers. PM Modi will be handing over certificates to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi from various states and Union Territories.

