PM Modi To Attend Series Of Programmes During Two-day Visit To Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on Thursday and will be participating in various programs during his two-day visit to Karnataka on January 2 and 3. The Prime Minister will also give away the Agriculture Minister's Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers. The office of PM took to Twitter and apprised about the two days visit.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

At another public meeting in Tumakuru, Modi will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to various states, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Furthermore, this event will also witness the release of the third instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, which will benefit approximately six crore beneficiaries. PM Modi will be handing over certificates to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi from various states and Union Territories.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other dignitaries including Siddalingeshwara Swamy will be present on the occasion.

PM to inaugurate 5 DRDO Young Scientists' Labs in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Karnataka on January 2 and 3 when he will inaugurate five DRDO Young Scientists' Laboratories, a statement said on Wednesday. The development is a boost to indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector, the statement added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation on Thursday, January 2, 2020," the statement said. Modi will also visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt, where he will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji.

