PM Modi Grants Devoted Twitter Follower's New Year 2020 Wish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fulfilled a devoted fan's New Year wish after he decided to follow him back on Twitter. The fan had earlier tweeted to PM Modi saying, "Honorable Prime Minister, I am your big fan and your follower. Sir, as go to 2019, I ask you for a gift, will you give me? Sir will you follow me back. Please, sir." Narendra Modi decided to give his follower the "gift" he wanted by following him back after which he took to twitter to reply to his fan's tweet announcing that he had granted his wish as well as giving him new year greetings.

Done so. Have a great year ahead :) https://t.co/1OfvIq1RtN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

The fan had replied to PM Modi's tweet where the PM had urged Indians to learn about the country's rich legacy in the field of maths and science and asked the youth to be inspired by it. This comes after the Prime Minister was lauded by Netizens for mentioning Madhava of Sanganagrama in his latest Mann Ki Baat. "You are the very first Prime minister to publicly acknowledge that Calculus is Indian. The significance of your small gesture is huge. You have reached millions of ignorant Indians. I am grateful," tweeted an account.

Twitterati waits for their turn

After PM fulfilled the fan's wish ,other accounts on twitter joined in the fun asking PM for a follow too. Some tweeted sad memes while others said that they were waiting for their turn. Here are some of the reactions.

waiting for my turn ji! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/y7T6WIVBEe — Piyu Nair 👩‍⚕️ 🇮🇳 (@Piyu_Nair) January 1, 2020

Dekh li dosti sir.. koi na.. happy new year 😊 — Maithun 🇮🇳 (@Being_Humor) January 1, 2020

