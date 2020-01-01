The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PM Modi Grants Devoted Twitter Follower's New Year 2020 Wish

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fulfilled a devoted fan's New Year wish after he decided to follow him back on Twitter extending New Year greetings to him

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fulfilled a devoted fan's New Year wish after he decided to follow him back on Twitter. The fan had earlier tweeted to PM Modi saying, "Honorable Prime Minister, I am your big fan and your follower. Sir, as go to 2019, I ask you for a gift, will you give me? Sir will you follow me back. Please, sir."  Narendra Modi decided to give his follower the "gift" he wanted by following him back after which he took to twitter to reply to his fan's tweet announcing that he had granted his wish as well as giving him new year greetings. 

Read: KP Oli wishes PM Modi on New Year, invites him to visit Nepal

The fan had replied to PM Modi's tweet where the PM had urged Indians to learn about the country's rich legacy in the field of maths and science and asked the youth to be inspired by it. This comes after the Prime Minister was lauded by Netizens for mentioning Madhava of Sanganagrama in his latest Mann Ki Baat. "You are the very first Prime minister to publicly acknowledge that Calculus is Indian. The significance of your small gesture is huge. You have reached millions of ignorant Indians. I am grateful," tweeted an account. 

Read: Momentous & comprehensive reform: PM Modi's definitive take on CDS, Military Affairs Dept

Twitterati waits for their turn

After PM fulfilled the fan's wish ,other accounts on twitter joined in the fun asking PM for a follow too. Some tweeted sad memes while others said that they were waiting for their turn. Here are some of the reactions. 

 

Read: PM Modi extends wishes to people on New Year 2020

Read: 'Lovely compilation': PM Modi reacts on 2019 recap video, expresses hope for upcoming year

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MHA CLEARS THE AIR ABOUT NPR
KOHLI THRILLED AT HARDIK'S SURPRISE
GEN RAWAT SAYS WILL REMAIN NEUTRAL
HARDIK PANDYA SEALS IT WITH A KISS
CDS BIPIN RAWAT'S TEAM
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL