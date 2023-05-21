Congress Distances Itself From Sachin Pilot’s Jan Sangharsh Rally Against Rajasthan Govt

Dissociating Congress from the Sachin Pilot-led Jan Sangharsh Yatra, the Congress Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on May 19 had said that the party has nothing to do with the yatra, which culminated on May 15. "It's his Yatra. Congress has nothing to do with it. Discussions on the state level should be done, in front of the CM and other senior leaders. But conducting the Yatra before the Karnataka elections is not good to do," Randhawa said. Recently, Pilot had organised a five-day Jan Sangharsha Yatra in Rajasthan over alleged corruption and paper leaks.

Randhawa said that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics, adding “We will talk with Sachin Pilot.” The 45-year-old Pilot recently ended his yatra giving a 15-day ultimatum to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to take action against the alleged corruption during the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state.

Sachin Pilot threatens statewide protests

In case if CM Gehlot fails to take action on the demands put forward before him by May 31, Sachin Pilot threatened statewide demonstrations. He demanded disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, compensation for those affected by the alleged government job exam paper leak cases, and a high-level probe into charges of corruption he has levelled against the previous BJP government.

In another development in the Gehlot-Pilot face-off in Rajasthan, on May 19 posters had come up in Jodhpur asking him why he was "silent" on the alleged Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam in Rajasthan. The development comes amid a power tussle between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot.

The hoardings have photos of Pilot and BJP MP from Jodhpur and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and a line "Why are you silent on Sanjivani scam Pilot ji? People want an answer." Ashok Gehlot had earlier rejected the allegations of having connections with BJP leader and former state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, saying “Vasundhara Raje & I never had any relations. Now people are provoking & spreading rumours about it, these people are very dangerous. Everyone has to understand that fighting in politics is about ideology and policies,” said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on May 14.