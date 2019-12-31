Congress' Husain Dalwai Calls UP CM Adityanath 'anti-hindu', Pragya Thakur 'terrorist'

After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's ‘Saffron’ remark, Congress leader and MP from Uttar Pradesh Husain Dalwai on Tuesday called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a 'anti-Hindu'. Dalwai said that wearing saffron and instigating people is against the Hindu religion. Earlier today, Dalwai had called BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur a terrorist.

Speaking to the media Dalwai said, "People living in India are all Indians. We have many religions. Calling everyone Hindu is wrong. Since 1925 they are trying to instigate their motto and now they are in power they are doing all this. Whatever is taught to them they are saying it. Wearing saffron and instigating people is against Hindu dharma. He is anti-Hindu."

Targeting Pragya Thakur he said, "I want to ask the BJP that Pragya Thakur who was directly involved in terrorist activity. She was named in the Bomb Blast case. You elect and send her to the parliament and you say these things. It doesn't suit you. Terrorism that has spread in the country they are also responsible for that and the second thing is that the way people are lynched if this isn't what you call terrorism then what is? It is terrorism."

"Bomb Blast happened at many places only Muslims were involved? They have also committed such bomb blasts. And you support such people. What happened in Pune Bhima-Koregoan, they were also involved in that. The thing is when you attack people who are unarmed that is called terrorism. They should not educate us instead they should educate themselves. They should look at the mirror,'' he added.

Priyanka Vadra slams Yogi Adityanath

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Vadra addressed a press conference in Lucknow, where she remarked, "Saffron denoted Hinduism, not violence". This was a dig at the UP CM for the alleged atrocities perpetrated on people by the state police. On December 28, Priyanka Vadra claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police had physically assaulted her when she was on the way to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who has been detained in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

