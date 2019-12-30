Backing Rioters, Priyanka Vadra Issues Message To Yogi Adityanath On Meaning Of 'Saffron'

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, Congress UP (East) General Secretary said that 'saffron denoted Hinduism, not violence' while addressing a press conference in Lucknow. This comment comes amid Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's claims that the police physically assaulted her by pulling her and choking her when she was en route to visit former IPS officer SR Darapuri's family. The police have rubbished these claims since then stating that Vadra's entourage had been stopped when she changed her route without informing.

Priyanka: 'Saffron for Hinduism, not revenge'

Yogi Adityanath on Lucknow violence

Her saffron jibe was aimed at Adityanath's 'revenge' comment. On December 19, CM Yogi Adityanath stated that those responsible for the violence had been identified. He added that 'revenge will be taken from them' and that their properties will be seized and auctioned to compensate. His government has since then issued notice to 498 'vandals' and soon the police will identify the protesters and recover the losses.

Those involved in violence have been identified through video, CCTV footage; 'we will take revenge from them'. Properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for losses. Violence in the name of democracy not acceptable," said Adityanath.

Statement by CRPF on Vadra's claims

Priyanka Vadra has been facing the heat from CRPF who has rubbished Vadra's claims that she was stopped and attacked by Uttar Pradesh Police, on Monday. The CRPF claimed that there had been no security breach and that "unscheduled movement of the protectee without intimation" is not allowed as Priyanka Vadra travelled in a civil vehicle without informing. Moreover, on Sunday, the Congress politician who offered Vadra a ride has been fined Rs.6300 in total by Lucknow traffic police for flouting traffic rules.

Priyanka Vadra: 'UP Police attacked, choked me'

On Saturday, Vadra claimed, "After my program, I was on my way to meet the family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri. The police stopped us mid-way and did not let me go. When I asked the reason, they just told me that they can't let me go ahead." Gandhi added, "I decided to get out of the car and walk. As soon as I started walking, the police physically assaulted me by pulling me and choking me. After this, I sat on a two-wheeler but they stopped that too."

