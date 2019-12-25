Pragya Thakur Alleges Slogans By NSUI Members Were 'anti-national'

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Wednesday purported that the slogans raised against her by the members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), when he visited a college here, were 'anti-national' in nature. She said that she will take action against those involved.

"The NSUI members raised slogans that I am a terrorist. These slogans are illegal and undignified. Abusing someone at a constitutional post and insulting a woman Sanyasi is anti-national in nature. I will definitely act on this," Pragya Singh Thakur told reporters.

"We cannot have mercy on anarchic elements else they will grow in number. Action on them is necessary," she added.

Thakur further exuded confidence in the enforcement of CAA and said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 has been passed by the parliament and will definitely be enforced. Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath slammed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying, "question is not about what is included in the act, it's about what is not included. This is not about its use but of its misuse."

NSUI Burns Effigy Of Amit Shah To Protest Police Action On Jamia Students

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday burnt an effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Shimla to protest against "barbaric" lathi-charge on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University. The NSUI's Shimla unit led by its district president Yogesh Thakur and state organising general secretary Manoj Chauhan burnt Shah's effigy at Kart Road in protest against the police action.

The NSUI held similar protests in other districts of the state on the instructions of its state president Chhatar Singh Thakur to protest against the Citizens Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens, and the lathi-charge.

Several members of the CPI(M) and the NSUI on Thursday, December 19, staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Jammu and Kashmir. The protesters were shouting slogans for immediate revocation of the CAA

(With Agency Inputs)