Congress Isolated As Ally Shiv Sena Backs Centre On Conferring Adnan Sami With Padma Shri

Breaking ranks with its ally Congress, Shiv Sena backed the Centre on bestowing the Padma Shri award on famous singer Adnan Sami. Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar stated that the Padma Awards process entailed a thorough inquiry on all the prospective names. He opined that there was no scope for arbitrariness in the process. Furthermore, Kirtikar contended that there was no need to object to Sami being granted the Padma Shri.

Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar remarked, “During the process for the Padma awards, there is a thorough nationwide inquiry. The recommendation from the state which he hails from, the recommendation from the organization which he is a part of, is required. Moreover, there is a proper inquiry. A decision is taken only after an inquiry. There is no arbitrariness in such a decision. Whatever (award) is given, it is right. There is no need to raise an objection to the decision.”

Congress slams Centre

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill raised multiple questions over the Centre’s decision. First, he lamented the fact that Sami was awarded despite being the son of a Pakistani Air Force officer. Thereafter, he questioned the overall contribution of Sami. Shergill also alleged that the famous singer had got the Padma Shri by praising the Narendra Modi government.

'Original Indian'

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday, Sami effectively addressed the Congress' criticism. Countering the charge of being a Pakistani, he opined that everybody born in undivided India was an “original Indian”. Moreover, he recalled that a majority of his music career had been dedicated solely to India.

Adnan Sami remarked, “Number one, everyone who belongs to this region is an original Indian and then they are anything else. Partition took place in 1947. But the fact is that everybody was an Indian prior to that. So, if one was to trace my origins, then they would definitely be Indian. And I happen to be a very proud Indian today as well. And as far as my music is concerned, for which I got this Padma Shri award, out of a 34-year career, 20 years of that career was spent in me contributing my music, my art to India. Wherever I went in the world, whenever I stepped on that stage, I was representing India.”

