Congress Jumped Into Bed With Shiv Sena When Needed: Amarinder Singh Slams 'secular' Claim

Ending his 40-year-long association with the Congress, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh launched a no-holds-barred attack against the grand-old-party raking up its decision to form a government with ideologically disparate Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. In his 7-page letter to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh detailed that he was 'deeply hurt' by her children (Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi) and their decision to patronise 'Pakistani deep state acolyte' Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Specifically detailing the party's recent decisions in Maharashtra, Amarinder Singh said that he was shocked over the Congress' move to appoint a person who had been with the BJP for 14 years as the PPCC president. "I thought to myself where has the Congress come to. However his appointment was only a consortium given that Nana Patole from the BJP and Revnath Reddy from the RSS had earlier been appointed as Presidents of Maharashtra and Telangana respectively," he wrote.

"A party that today hurls accusations at me for taking up the farmers cause with the BDA/BJP government at the Centre did not think twice before getting into bed with the Shiv Sena when it suited it," Captain Amarinder Singh remarked. He went on to state, "Who is communal and who is therefore secular, it is for the people to judge. They are no fools."

Amarinder Singh floats 'Punjab Lok Congress'

After officially resigning from the Congress in a scorching 7-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced his new political party 'Punjab Lok Congress'. The former Punjab CM will contest the 2022 Punjab Elections through his new party in hopes of allying with the BJP and Akali Dal factions.

The name and logo of Captain's new party are awaiting the Election Commission's approval. According to the ex-CM, the Election Commission has no objection to the proposed name. About the party symbol, Capt Amarinder said that the EC had given three symbols from which one was to be chosen. He has also said that his party has submitted three different symbols and the final symbol will be chosen from the set of six symbols, three suggested by the Election Commission and three proposed by the party. The policies, programmes, agenda and vision will be spelt out at the time of the launch of 'Punjab Lok Congress', Captain Amarinder disclosed.

How Congress and Shiv Sena came together

Severing its decades-old tie-up with the BJP, the Shiv Sena entered into a tripartite collation with unlikely allies to form the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government in Maharashtra. Entering into the 'unholy' alliance, as dubbed by the BJP, the Congress and the Shiv Sena continued to clash over several issues ranging from the CAA-NRC debate to their ideological differences on Ram Janmabhoomi and Veer Savarkar. Reports of discontent amongst Congress Ministers in Maharashtra have continued to surface since 2019, with Cabinet Ministers such as Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and even Rahul Gandhi saying that the party 'had no say' in the MVA government.

