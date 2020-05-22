Congress Leader Sanjay Jha Tests Positive For COVID-19; Undergoes Home Quarantine

Congress leader and spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Friday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will self- quarantine at his home for the next 10-12 days. Taking to Twitter, Jha said he is asymptomatic and appealed people to not underestimate the risk of transmission of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused but the novel Coronavirus.

I have tested positive for Covid_19 . As I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days. Please don’t underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable.



Do take care all. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) May 22, 2020

The Congress leader's tweet came on a day India reported 6,088 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the second biggest single-day jump in a week, taking the tally to 1,18,447. The death toll due to Coronavirus has risen to 3,583 while 48,534 people have been cured and discharged.

Message of support

Sanjay Jha soon received messages of support from fellow politicians across the political aisle. Congress leaders Priyanka Chaturvedi and Pawan Khera and BJP leaders Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Jyotiradi tya Scindia wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter.

Wish you a speedy recovery, Sanjay. if there’s anything at all that I can help with do let me know. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 22, 2020

Sanjay, wishing you a speedy recovery. Please take care. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 22, 2020

Speedy recovery my friend — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) May 22, 2020

Get well soon — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 22, 2020

