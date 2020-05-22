Last Updated:

Congress Leader Sanjay Jha Tests Positive For COVID-19; Undergoes Home Quarantine

Congress leader and spokesperson Sanjay Jha informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will self- quarantine at his home for the next 10-12 days.

Sanjay Jha

Congress leader and spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Friday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will self- quarantine at his home for the next 10-12 days. Taking to Twitter, Jha said he is asymptomatic and appealed people to not underestimate the risk of transmission of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused but the novel Coronavirus.

The Congress leader's tweet came on a day India reported 6,088 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the second biggest single-day jump in a week, taking the tally to 1,18,447. The death toll due to Coronavirus has risen to 3,583 while 48,534 people have been cured and discharged.

Message of support

Sanjay Jha soon received messages of support from fellow politicians across the political aisle. Congress leaders Priyanka Chaturvedi and Pawan Khera and BJP leaders Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Jyotiraditya Scindia wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter.

