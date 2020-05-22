Congress Leader Sanjay Jha Tests Positive For COVID-19; Undergoes Home Quarantine

Quick links:
Congress leader and spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Friday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will self- quarantine at his home for the next 10-12 days. Taking to Twitter, Jha said he is asymptomatic and appealed people to not underestimate the risk of transmission of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused but the novel Coronavirus.
I have tested positive for Covid_19 . As I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days. Please don’t underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable.— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) May 22, 2020
Do take care all.
The Congress leader's tweet came on a day India reported 6,088 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the second biggest single-day jump in a week, taking the tally to 1,18,447. The death toll due to Coronavirus has risen to 3,583 while 48,534 people have been cured and discharged.
Wish you a speedy recovery, Sanjay. if there’s anything at all that I can help with do let me know.— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 22, 2020
Sanjay, wishing you a speedy recovery. Please take care.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 22, 2020
Speedy recovery my friend— Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) May 22, 2020
Get well soon— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 22, 2020
