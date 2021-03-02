'Congress Losing Ground In Poll-bound States; ISF Alliance Out Of Desperation': Kavinder

Hitting out at the Congress over its alliance with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta has termed it a desperate decision of the party, which 'losing ground' in the election-bound states.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM said, "such decisions are taken when there is a lack of democracy. Congress leaders are confused as their leadership is weak. The party is colluding with communal parties as it is losing left ground in the states."

The BJP has criticised Congress over its alleged doublespeak after it joined hands with regional political parties - that it earlier flagged as 'communal' - for the sake of elections. Moreover, its own party leaders have also opposed the decisions that go against the core ideology of the Congress and 'Gandhian secularism' and form alliances with communal parties like ISF and AIUDF.

Kavinder Gupta also commented on the growing dissent in the Opposition party as many of senior Congress leaders, part of the G23 group came out in open rebellion of the party and admitted that it has weakened.

The BJP leader said cracks are visible in Congress as its own leaders have come this far to oppose the party's actions. "There was a time when the 'Gandhi' name used to unite them but now everyone hates them," Gupta claimed.

Congress dissenters hold G-23 meet in Jammu

One of the 23 signatories seeking structural changes within the Congress party, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had led a three-day-long campaign of the 'dissenters' in Jammu last week, proclaiming that 'Congress had weakened'.

During this, Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal held a 'Shanti Sammelan', stating that they will 'strengthen, build and unite' the Congress. The event G-23 group is in no mood to normalise the tension as it is planning a second event in Haryana's Kurukshetra in the coming days.

The development comes as the party sets a June 2021 deadline for electing a new Congress chief.

