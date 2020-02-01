Congress' Manish Tewari Says Union Budget 2020 Is Like 'motherhood And Apple Pie'

On Saturday, February 1, Congress leader Manish Tewari took to Twitter where he stated that the Union Budget 2020 can be summed up in one word, that is "grandstanding" and one phrase, that is "motherhood and apple pie." Motherhood and apple pie is an American phrase that is usually used to express something which is considered to be "traditionally good" in a conventional sort of way.

In the Union Budget 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman announced various schemes for the upliftment of the middle class including massive personal income tax cuts as well as a 16 point program for doubling the farmer's income.

— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 1, 2020

WORD -GRANDSTANDING

Phrase -MOTHERHOOD AND APPLE PIE — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 1, 2020

'Repetition and rambling': Rahul Gandhi

Reacting to the Budget speech, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "The main issue is unemployment. I didn't see any concrete idea, any strategic idea that would help our youngsters get a job. I saw a lot of tactical stuff but I didn't see any central idea."

"It describes the government quite well. It (the budget speech) was more than 2 hours 45 minutes. Lot of repetition, lot of rambling, nothing concrete so its the mindset of the government. All talk, all talk, all talk, nothing happening but the country is suffering," he said.

Congress leader and senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said that "budget is insipid, lacking in stimulus for growth" and no clear roadmap for job creation has been given in the budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday tabled Union Budget 2020-2021. During the presentation of the budget, Sitharaman said that this Budget is woven around three prominent themes, namely Aspirational India, Economic development, and lastly, a caring society.

