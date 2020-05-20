Congress' Raebareli MLA Slams Own Party; Exposes Priyanka Vadra's '1000 Buses' Hypocrisy

Congress MLA from Raebareli Aditi Singh has once again targeted her own party over the '1000 bus' row in Uttar Pradesh. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, she asked what that is the need for such a low level of politics at the time of disaster. She added that if buses were available, why were they not send to Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra and asked what a cruel joke this is?

'What a cruel joke is this?'

In a tweet in Hindi, she said, "What is the need of such low level of politics at the time of a disaster. A list of 1,000 buses was sent and more than half of the registration numbers were fake, 297 were junk buses, 98 were autorickshaws and vehicles like ambulance, 68 vehicles were without any papers. What a cruel joke this is! If there were buses then why did you not send them to Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra?”

आपदा के वक्त ऐसी निम्न सियासत की क्या जरूरत,एक हजार बसों की सूची भेजी, उसमें भी आधी से ज्यादा बसों का फर्जीवाड़ा, 297 कबाड़ बसें, 98 आटो रिक्शा व एबुंलेंस जैसी गाड़ियां, 68 वाहन बिना कागजात के, ये कैसा क्रूर मजाक है, अगर बसें थीं तो राजस्थान,पंजाब, महाराष्ट्र में क्यूं नहीं लगाई। — Aditi Singh (@AditiSinghINC) May 20, 2020

In another tweet, Aditi Singh asked where were these so-called buses when thousands of children from UP were stranded in Kota, forget about helping them to reach their homes. The Congress government could not even leave them at the border. "Then Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji spent the night to bring them back in the buses. Rajasthan CM himself also praised it,” she said.

Congress-UP govt's tussle over 1000 buses

On May 16, Priyanka Vadra wrote to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, urging him to permit the Congress party to run 1,000 buses to ferry migrant workers back to their native place. The UP administration accepted this request on Monday, asking the opposition party to send the buses to Lucknow by 10 am on Tuesday. However, Vadra's private secretary Sandeep Singh stated that sending empty buses to Lucknow was "inhuman" at a time when thousands of workers had gathered at the borders of UP.

Thereafter, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi asked the Congress party to send 500 buses each to Kaushambi, Sahibabad bus stands in Ghaziabad, and the ground near the Expo Mart in Gautam Buddh Nagar where they will be handed over to the respective District Magistrates. Singh again wrote back, remarking that it would be possible for Congress to send the buses only by 5 pm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh revealed that many two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and good carriers were in the list of buses submitted by the Congress party. He called upon Congress president Sonia Gandhi to explain why they were committing this "fraud".

