Congress MLA Confirms 'Sidhu Is And Will Remain In Congress' As AAP Sends Out Feelers

Refuting claims of Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's alleged shift to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka, on Thursday, has clarified that Sidhu is in Congress and will remain in it. Moreover, he claimed that AAP is getting desperate as they do not have a face in Punjab. AAP has openly welcomed Sidhu time and again.

Congress refutes Sidhu joining AAP

Raj Kumar Verka, Punjab Congress MLA: Navjot Sidhu is in Congress and will remain in Congress. They(AAP) don't have a face so they are getting desperate https://t.co/6kX6vs1IWa pic.twitter.com/v1jNtngNgQ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

AAP confirms being open to Navjot Sidhu; 'no talks yet,' says Mann as Kejriwal eyes Punjab

AAP woos Sidhu again

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday confirmed that there have been no official talks yet with Navjot Singh Sidhu to join the party, but implied that it wouldn't be opposed to the Congress leader jumping ship. Speaking to the media about Sidhu joining the party, the AAP leader said, "He is an honest man. Every person who loves Punjab and wants to work for the welfare of the state is welcome. There have been no official talks with him so far."

Navjot Singh Sidhu vacates his official bungalow, day after Punjab Governor accepts his resignation

Sidhu's resignation

After a tumultuous spat with CM Captain Amarinder Singh during the Lok Sabha elections, Sidhu ad sent his resignation on June 10 to the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and tweeted about the same a month later. On June 6, Sidhu was given the power and new and renewable energy portfolio and was divested of the ministry of Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments. While he tendered his resignation as Punjab minister, the cricketer-turned-politician later confirmed that he will remain with the Congress.

AAP invites Sidhu to join party

In a political twist, AAP leader Lop Harpal Cheema invited ex-Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to join his party saying that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will welcome anyone who works for Punjab's welfare. Sidhu has been feuding with the CM since his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. He and his wife have publically attacked the Punjab CM repeatedly during the election campaign.

"Look, we welcome all those who work for the welfare of Punjab youth, farmers and works in ending Punjab's drug problems. Our party welcomes every such individual. Even Navjot Sidhu," the AAP leader had said.

