Congress MLA Mainul Haque Submits Resignation, To Join TMC On September 23

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former MLA Mainul Haque on Tuesday, September 22, submitted his resignation to AICC president Sonia Gandhi and is expected to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on September 23. Haque served as an MLA for Farakka in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Thanking Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Maniul Haque in his letter said that he is grateful for his appointment as a secretary in AICC and as an MLA from Farakka.

Supriyo joins TMC

On September 18, former Union Minister and former BJP MP Babul Supriyo joined the TMC, This came as a shock as he had earlier stated that he won't join any political party and none of the parties including the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), and Congress had approached him. Babul Supriyo, after meeting BJP President JP Nadda in the month of August, had announced his retirement from politics.

While addressing a press conference, Babul Supriyo said that the decision to join TMC was taken recently, and was not something pre-planned. He said, "It all happened in the past 3-4 days," the former BJP leader said, adding that he had contacted TMC leader Derek O'Brien regarding his daughter's admission in a school, and thereafter, party supremo Mamata Banerjee and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee contacted him. "I saw new opportunities coming," the former BJP MP said.

TMC on BJP

On September 18, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had said that in the coming days more BJP workers will join the ruling party as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "just a gas balloon with no ideology."

Kunal Ghosh had told ANI, "Many BJP leaders are in communication with TMC leadership. They are not satisfied with BJP. Babul Supriyo joined today, another wants to join tomorrow. This process will go on. Wait and watch"

He added, "Nobody can adjust in their anti-people policies that is the reason people are leaving the party".

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that Babul Supriyo's switch to the TMC is not a loss for the party. "Not like Babul Supriyo is a mass leader," Adhikari had said.

(With inputs from ANI Image: @ManiulHaqeinc/Facebook)